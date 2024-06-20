CJ 4DPLEX To Bring First 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Format To Landmark Cinemas

Courtesy CJ 4DPLEX

Premium film format and cinema technology provider CJ 4DPLEX and Landmark Cinemas, a division of multinational exhibitor Kinepolis and Canada’s second-largest cinema chain by screen count, announced today they are opening the exhibitor’s first ScreenX auditorium. Landmark Cinemas’ debut ScreenX theater is now open at Pen Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario and the company’s second ScreenX auditorium, at its Surrey, Guilford location in British Columbia, will open on June 28th.

Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX Americas, stated, “By introducing ScreenX to Landmark Cinemas’ moviegoers, we are enhancing the cinematic experience and offering moviegoers a truly differentiated way to enjoy their favorite films. This collaboration not only brings the cutting-edge format to new audiences across Canada but also significantly expands ScreenX’s footprint in the market which aligns perfectly with our vision.”

“We’re excited to offer Movie Lovers the ScreenX moviegoing experience,” says Dave Cohen, President, Landmark Cinemas. “ScreenX elevates the moviegoing experience by immersing Movie Lovers in the movie and combined with the added comfort of luxury recliner seating, they will enjoy an unprecedented moviegoing experience.”

To date, there are over 390 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.