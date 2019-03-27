CJ 4DPLEX to Showcase New Products at CinemaCon 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Hollywood, Calif. and Seoul – March 27, 2019 — CJ 4DPLEX is celebrating 10 years of cinematic innovation by bringing new advancements to the future of theatre exhibition with “4DX with ScreenX,” “4DX Recliner,” “4DX VR Disk & Racing” and “4DX Flying Cinema.” All of these will be showcased at CinemaCon, April 1-4 in Las Vegas. CJ 4DPLEX booth will be located at the Roman Ballroom I, Promenade Level at Caesars Palace.

4DX Recliner

CJ 4DPLEX is introducing a new immersive 4DX line, “4DX Recliner”, a motion base that can be added to existing recliners, offering a more comfortable and private movie-watching experience to audiences. This new tech allows exhibitors to repurpose auditoriums with existing recliner seats by adding a 4DX motion base. The motion base comes with three movements of heave (up and down), roll (left and right) and pitch (tilt backward and forward) with an additional option to add swing and yaw movement (twist left and right). 4DX Recliner’s premium cinema lineup offers a unique and comfortable experience that is adaptable to a variety of seating options, including dual seating for a more cozy, private viewing experience. An optional fence installation is also available and comes equipped with the wind module on the sides of the fencing.

4DX with ScreenX

Combining the fast-growing 4DX and ScreenX cinema formats, “4DX with ScreenX” is blends 4DX’s motion and environmental effects with with the visual immersion of ScreenX. The latest technology launch of CJ 4DPLEX is rapidly growing in popularity and received an overwhelmingly positive response from the industry at its unveiling at last year’s CinemaCon.

Four types of 4DX motion chair models will be showcased at this year’s ‘4DX with ScreenX’ booth. This year’s new model seat comes equipped with two new additions: the all new modular Effect Package and the Smart Scent technology to enhance the moviegoing experience further.

4DX VR Disk & Racing

4DX VR Racing is a multiplayer driving simulator that allows up to sixteen players to race against the clock and go head-to-head in real time.

4DX VR Disk is a groundbreaking motion platform and interactive VR technology taking virtual reality to a whole new level. The 360-degree rotation motion along with the addition of the interactive gun shooting component provides an amazing replay value for players to return to again and again.

4DX VR

CJ 4DPLEX is taking 4DX beyond the auditorium with 4DX VR Interactive Racing and 4DX VR Disk. 4DX VR will bring additional revenue opportunities by allowing patrons to experience lobby entertainment systems, either before or after they watch a feature film.

4DX Flying Cinema

4DX Flying Cinema is returning to CinemaCon after its unveiling last year, launching with an introductory teaser video. This year, a prototype of the design will be displayed inside the CJ 4DPLEX booth. 4DX Flying Cinema features individualized motion seating that will hang from multi-level floors inside the auditorium. With the option to swivel and swing, and sync to the action on screen, 4DX Flying Cinema will offer optimized viewing angles and an incredibly dynamic viewing experience.

“With the many challenges that are currently facing theatrical exhibition, innovation is more important than ever, and is at the core of CJ 4DPLEX’s vision,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “4DX and ScreenX technologies have been rapidly reshaping the industry standard and laying the groundwork for a bright future for exhibition around the world, providing exhibitors with new revenue opportunities and giving moviegoers a highly-engaging premium experience that inspires them to return to the theatre again and again.”

To date, 4DX has been installed in 628 screens in 63 countries and ScreenX has expanded globally to 203 theaters in 19 countries. Within a year of its launch, 4DX with ScreenX has been installed in 4 auditoriums around the world, including 2 in South Korea and 1 in France and 1 in China. It is also set to open a new theatre in Japan this July.