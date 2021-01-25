Comscore Announces ‘Movies Everywhere’ Product to Better Track Viewership Statistics Across Platforms

Comscore will release a product intended to better capture viewership across platforms — including theatrical, streaming, and premium video on demand (PVOD) — they announced Monday.

The data analytics company already serves as one of the main third-party organizations for theatrical box office verification, but with this upcoming tool will also provide daily sales reports across assorted film release windows and platforms in a combined form for the first time.

Additional features including breakdowns of audience demographics, regional in addition to national data, and the ability to track viewership of advertisements.

This new product comes as the Covid-19 pandemic and shelter-at-home measures have led to increases in streaming subscriptions, purchases, and viewership. A company press release did not include a launch date for the product.

“We look forward to continue to set new measurement standards that harnesses our decades of unmatched box office and transactional video information,” Comscore CEO Bill Livek said in a press release, adding this new product will “provide studios the consideration needed to reinvent their strategies and thrive in this new era.”