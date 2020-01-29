Comscore Chief Privacy Officer Veronica Torres Appointed to International Association of Privacy Professionals’ Advisory Board

PRESS RELEASE

Comscore announces today that chief privacy officer Veronica Torres has been appointed to the International Association of Privacy Professionals’ Women Leading Privacy Advisory Board. In her new role, Torres will help advance women operating in the privacy field by advising on best practices and supporting the IAPP’s mission to provide a comprehensive body of resources, knowledge, and experts.

“The privacy landscape is rapidly evolving, and new regulations have placed a greater emphasis on privacy than ever before. We have been fortunate to benefit from Veronica’s strong leadership and vision to drive Comscore’s rigorous data privacy practices,” said Carol DiBattiste, chief legal & compliance officer, Comscore. “Veronica has played an indispensable role articulating Comscore’s privacy framework, and I am confident she will provide valuable counsel that will advance the IAPP’s mission to define, support and improve the privacy profession globally.”

In her current role at Comscore, Torres leads the company’s global privacy and data protection strategy by working with stakeholders across its business functions. She received her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, were she focused on information law.