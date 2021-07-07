Nearly 90% of Movie Theaters Now Open Globally: Comscore

Comscore reports that nearly 90% of movie theaters around the world are now open, the highest number since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Comscore, we´ve been privileged to witness firsthand how our partners in the global exhibition community have fought daily against the adversity of the pandemic and recovery has been remarkable,” said Arturo Guillén, Executive Vice President and Global Managing Director for Comscore Movies. “The latest box office openings and revenue show that throughout the world, consumers are clamoring to be back at the movies in their preferred theaters.”

“As the studios continue to ramp up the rollout of their most-anticipated films, audiences are showing up at their local cinemas to enjoy the big screen experience,” added Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. “Blockbuster films shown in a movie theater become ‘must see’ events that no matter where you live, speak the international language of cinema to like-minded movie fans around the world.”

With the summer moviegoing season now in full swing, the global box office has seen a number of significant success stories including F9 ($500.54M worldwide), A Quiet Place Part II ($257.69M), Cruella ($204.99M) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ($174.48M).