Cinemark Strikes Deal with D-Box for Installations at 8 Additional Cinemark Theaters in the U.S.

D-Box has signed a new agreement with Cinemark to install D-Box motion-control recliner seats in eight additional Cinemark locations. That brings the total number of Cinemark D-Box auditoriums to 99 in the U.S.

The new D-Box installations will take place at Cinemark locations in Daly City, Roseville, Waco, Jacksonville Frisco, Kirkland, Durbin Park, and Downey.

“We are thrilled and excited to collaborate once again with our long-time partner Cinemark,” said D-Box President and CEO Sébastien Mailhot in a statement. “This new agreement confirms the extra value the d-box cinematic experience brings to moviegoers when choosing their entertainment, we are offering a complete immersive dimension to the cinematographic experience for moviegoers.”

“We are highly encouraged with the status of the theatrical recovery in North America given the rapid deployment of vaccines, easing government restrictions, and recent box office successes, which demonstrate the pent-up demand for the immersive, cinematic experience,” added Cinemark EVP Technology Operations and Presentation Damian Wardle. “D-Box further enhances the entertainment level and transports guests into the on-screen action like never before, which is an escape from reality our guests have been craving.”

Earlier this month, D-Box announced the upcoming slate of Hollywood releases that will be shown in D-Box auditoriums: A Quiet Place Part II, Cruella, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, F9, Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Snake Eyes, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Jungle Cruise, The Suicide Squad, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Dune, No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick, The King’s Man, and Morbius.