D-Box Signs Agreement for 10 New Locations

Image Courtesy of D-BOX

D-Box has signed an agreement with “one of the largest single-brand movie exhibitors in the Southern Hemisphere” to outfit ten additional locations with haptic recliner seats before December 31, 2023, the company announced last week. The exhibitor was not named.

Including the 10 upcoming locations, D-Box’s footprint now extends to 768 screens worldwide. That total includes eight recently-announced installations for Cinemark.

D-Box recliners provide an immersive experience by synchronizing the action onscreen with patented individual motion control in seats.

“We are proud to collaborate once again with this partner,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-Box. “This recent agreement confirms moviegoers love feeling like they’re part of the action on the big screen. This partnership is important to us, and we thank them for their confidence in our innovative and immersive haptic technology. With the gradual deployment of vaccines, people are already enjoying a quasi-normal life and are going back to theatres just as they were before. The premium immersive experience offered by D-BOX enhances the entertainment and is one of the reasons why moviegoers are back to theatres.”