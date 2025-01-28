D-BOX Reaches 1,000 Cinema Screens Worldwide

Courtesy of D-BOX

D-BOX has announced that its motion technology is now featured in over 1,000 cinema screens worldwide. The company’s global footprint now spans four continents, with over 23,000 seats delivering D-BOX’s signature immersive haptic technology to moviegoers around the world.

Early adopters such as TCL Chinese Theatres, Galaxy Highland, Galaxy Cannery, Cineplex Queensway, and Cinéma Beloeil—who were amongst the first screens installed in 2009—remain D-BOX partners to this day. D-BOX’s global presence spans four key regions. North America leads with 46% of the screen’s global installation base. The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) follows with 28%, while South America hosts 15% of the screens. The Asia-Pacific region (APAC) rounds out the global presence with 11% of the screens.

“Reaching the 1,000-screen milestone is a testament to the power of D-BOX’s innovative technology and the enduring appeal of immersive entertainment experiences,” said Sébastien Mailhot, the president and chief executive officer of D-BOX. “From our first installations to this remarkable milestone, we’ve stayed committed to elevating the theatrical experience for moviegoers and exhibitors alike through cutting-edge haptics. We would like to thank them both for embracing our technology and making this possible.”