David Bowie Film Moonage Daydream to Release Exclusively in IMAX

Courtesy IMAX

Following its launch out of the Cannes Film Festival, NEON and IMAX announced today that Brett Morgen’s David Bowie film Moonage Daydream will be released exclusively in IMAX theaters for a week-long special engagement beginning September 16th.



Morgen’s feature length experiential cinematic odyssey explores David Bowie’s creative, musical, and spiritual journey. The film is guided by David Bowie’s own narration and is the first officially sanctioned film on the artist. Bowie worked across several disciplines, notably music and film, but also explored various art forms throughout his life: dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, screenwriting, acting, and live theatre. To coincide with the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, fans across the country will also have early access to sneak IMAX screenings across North America on September 12th.



The production team includes Bowie’s long-time collaborator, friend and music producer Tony Visconti, Academy Award-winning sound mixer Paul Massey (Bohemian Rhapsody) and David Giammarco (Ford v. Ferrari), the Academy Award-winning sound design team of John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone (Bohemian Rhapsody), and VFX Producer Stefan Nadelman (Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck).



For a listing of participating theaters and for more information, visit www.moonagedaydream.film