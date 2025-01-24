DCDC Extends Partnership with Deluxe and EchoStar

Courtesy of DCDC

The Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) has announced the extension of their partnership with Deluxe and EchoStar, underscores the companies’ shared vision to streamline content distribution and eliminate the use of physical hard drives (HDDs) across the United States.

The existing partnership, in effect since 2013, has enabled digital delivery to over 3,000 DCDC connected cinema sites via its satellite platform with Deluxe and EchoStar as DCDC’s service providers. Over the coming years, DCDC’s renewed partnership with Deluxe and EchoStar will focus on rolling out terrestrial connectivity to a substantial number of cinema sites, enabling internet-based delivery of movies, advertisements, and trailers. The existing satellite platform will also be upgraded to improve its delivery capability and ensure service standards.

“This partnership extension represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to improve content delivery for the cinema industry,” said Howard Kiedaisch, DCDC CEO. “By leveraging both terrestrial and satellite technologies, we are ensuring that cinemas of all sizes and in every location remain digitally connected and equipped to enjoy the opportunities offered by today’s digital-first environment.”

George Eyles, EVP & GM, Cinema Worldwide said:, “For over 10 years, Deluxe has had a great working relationship with DCDC. We are excited to continue working together to support the cinema industry. The improvement and expansion of the DCDC platform will ensure the US remains at the forefront of film distribution and leveraging our Gofilex technology proven in 9,000+ cinemas meeting the exacting needs of the industry.”