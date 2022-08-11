DCDC to Pay Rebates to Exhibitor and Content Partners

Image Courtesy of Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition

The Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) is excited to announce it will once again begin paying rebates to all customers based on their continued use and support of the DCDC Network. DCDC, which provides theatrical digital delivery services across North America through a specially created network of next-generation satellite and terrestrial distribution technologies, first provided rebates in March 2020 after paying back its founding investors (AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, Regal Entertainment Group, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros.) their initial investments in full.

Howard Kiedaisch, CEO of DCDC, said: “We’re very excited to be able to continue to fulfill the promise made at DCDC’s inception to pay out any surplus cash as rebates to all users of the network—one of the benefits of being an industry coalition. As the release schedule is still gaining its stride post pandemic, it’s great that we can help with some cash contribution despite the fact that the industry was not yet back to full strength this past year.”

DCDC is responsible for revolutionizing the delivery of movies to theaters across the country, moving the industry standard away from physical hard drive to encrypted digital files delivered via satellite. The DCDC Network has successfully delivered thousands of feature films, events, trailers, and special content to theaters across the country.

The pioneering North American theatrical content distribution company, launched in October 2013, continues to grow, with over 3,140 sites and more than 33,590 screens in the network across the U.S. DCDC recently announced that the live theatrical footprint had surpassed 800 sites and anticipate reaching 1,000 live enabled sites by the end of 2022.