Deep Throat Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a Return to Cinemas

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Gerard Damiano Sr.’s controversial film Deep Throat—a cultural zeitgeist upon its release in 1972, and the first adult film to secure a mainstream theatrical release—is returning to theaters, starting with several events this June in New York City.

Screenings of Deep Throat are set to take place at the Roxy Cinema Tribeca (June 10, 16mm), the Slipper Room (June 12, 4K restoration), and the Museum of Sex (throughout the month of June). Further anniversary screenings will take place in to-be-determined locations in: Berlin, Bologna, Seattle, Los Angeles, Kreuzberg, Miami, Chicago, Montreal, Amsterdam, Rome, London, Tokyo, Paris, Pittsburgh, and more.

Per distributor Damiano Films, which holds the rights to Deep Throat, all event screenings timed to the film’s 50th anniversary will be paired with Q&As with the director’s son Gerard Damiano Jr.—a filmmaker in his own right—and daughter Christar, offering context on the film that helped to create the adult film industry.