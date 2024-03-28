Dennis Quaid to Receive Cinema Icon Award at 2024 CinemaCon

Photo Credit Derrek Kupish

Multi-hyphenate globally beloved actor, musician, and philanthropist Dennis Quaid will receive this year’s Cinema Icon Award, Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, announced today. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 8-11, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Quaid will be presented with this special honor at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, April 11 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and hosted by official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company.

“From compelling dramas to exhilarating thrillers, Dennis Quaid’s remarkable career is a testament to his talent and versatility as an actor,” noted Neuhauser. “His ability to embody diverse characters has captivated audiences for decades with his dedication to crafting authentic portrayals. He is truly a Hollywood icon, and we are thrilled to present him with this year’s Cinema Icon Award.”

Quaid can be seen later this year starring as Ronald Reagan in ShowBiz Direct’s Reagan, releasing in theaters nationwide on August 30, 2024. Reagan follows the path of a young boy from the dusty roads of Dixon, Illinois to the glitz of Hollywood and ultimately to the Presidency of the United States and prominence on the world stage. The film is narrated through the voice of former KGB agent Viktor Petrovich (Jon Voight), who was assigned to follow Reagan when he first came to the attention of the Soviets while an actor in Hollywood. Reagan also stars Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan and Kevin Dillon as Warner Bros. Studios founder Jack Warner. The film is produced by Mark Joseph and directed by Sean McNamara.

Dennis Quaid is an Emmy® Award and two-time Golden Globe® Award nominee best known for his roles in such films as The Rookie, The Day After Tomorrow, Traffic, Vantage Point, Frequency, The Parent Trap, Soul Surfer, The Right Stuff, Breaking Away, Midway, and many more. Most recently he has starred in the Paramount+ series “Bass Reeves,” the Max miniseries “Full Circle,” Netflix’s Blue Miracle, Sony’s The Intruder, Universal’s A Dog’s Journey and A Dog’s Purpose, Roadside Attractions’ I Can Only Imagine, and Disney’s animated film Strange World.

On April 12, 2024, Quaid’s production company, Bonniedale, is set to release The Long Game. The film is based on the true story of a group of Mexican-American teen caddies in the 1950s who go on to out-golf the all-white country clubs that rejected them. The Long Game stars Quaid, Jay Hernandez, Cheech Marin, Julian Works, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Brett Cullen, Oscar Nuñez and Paulina Chávez.

Alongside his acting career, Quaid has also established himself as a respected singer-songwriter. His musical journey began when his grandfather bought him his first guitar, and he now has hundreds of thousands of miles under his belt as a touring and recording musician. His most recent album, Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners, spent multiple weeks atop Billboard’s Christian/Gospel Albums chart.