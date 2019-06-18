Diesel Kino to Bring the Future Of Cinema To Moviegoers

Located approximately 50km from the borders of Slovenia and Hungary, Diesel’s first MX4D theatre boasts 112 seats configured into 28 benches. Nestled within the Raab Valley, the location offers a new form of entertainment not accessible in-home. “We are excited to bring our communal and immersive MX4D Theatre Experience to Kino Diesel’s new state-of-the-art facility,” says Jeremy Devine, VP of Marketing for MediaMation, Inc. (MMI). “Audiences worldwide are embracing this unique presentation which enhances carefully selected action, comedy, family, and adventure films.”

The state-of-the-art seats feature a full range of motion and effects including scent, wind, neck and leg ticklers, seat vibrations, and air/water blasts that enhance Hollywood’s latest releases. Moving beyond standard 3D, they utilize MMI’s newly patented EFX armrest which allows for every customer to have a better uniform experience across an entire theater. Additional atmospheric effects include wind, fog, and strobes. “Offering MX4D to our guests allows us to be at the forefront of cinema technology,” said Wolfgang Brandner, Marketing Director for Diesel.

Upcoming releases in MX4D, at select theaters, include: Disney’s Toy Story 4and the live action Lion King, Warner Brother’s Annabelle Comes Home, and Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. In addition to these Hollywood blockbusters, MX4D programs select regional and national releases in native languages. Consult the Diesel Kino website for showtimes.