Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition Celebrates 5th Anniversary

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, CA – Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) today announced the celebration of its 5th anniversary year and it continues to set new records for the number of locations and screens that have joined the coalition. DCDC has now surpassed 3,000 locations and 33,000 screens under contract as part of its network.

Founded by AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, Regal Entertainment Group, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment, the pioneering North American theatrical content distribution company has also witnessed a record growth in its customer base to 347 exhibitors and 56 content providers.

Since its launch on October 1, 2013, DCDC has successfully delivered thousands of feature films, events, trailers and special content to theaters across the country.

Randy Blotky, CEO of DCDC, said, “Our first five years have solidly confirmed the belief of DCDC’s founders and management that a new and unique business model was needed that createdgreat value for distributors and exhibitors alike. DCDC exemplifies that business model in a truly revolutionary way. That revolution, catalyzed by the digitization of the industry, will continue to unfold as new forms of content and new delivery technologies drive further innovation. We are very excited as we contemplate the future that such innovation will lead to for DCDC. We see our feature film delivery business continuing to grow both domestically and internationally, and a broadening of live events and other forms of pre-packaged content to global markets.”

DCDC will be officially celebrating its five year anniversary at CinemaCon 2019 in April.