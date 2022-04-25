Digital Cinema United Continues Expansion of Cloud-Based DCP Delivery Platform

Digital Cinema United (DCU), a leading worldwide technical content services company specializing in feature and trailer digital cinema package (DCP) production and delivery services, announced the continued expansion of the company’s DCU Connect network to support the theatrical industry’s transition to electronic delivery.

Over the past 6 months, DCU has added more regional exhibitors and independent arthouse cinemas to the DCU Connect network representing over 500 screens. Some of the regional exhibitors include CineLux Theatres, Movie Palace WyoMovies, Phoenix Theatres, Touchstar Cinemas, Violet Crown Cinema and well-regarded arthouse cinemas such as the Belcourt Theatre in Nashville, TN, The Grand in Tacoma, WA, Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington, NY and the Texas Theatre in Dallas, TX. With the addition of these exhibitors, the rollout of the cloud-based DCP delivery platform will exceed 2,000 locations and 15,000 screens globally.

The DCU Connect cloud-based DCP delivery platform is free for exhibitors and only requires the installation of software. There is no hardware cost or installation required and the software installation only takes up to 25 minutes to complete remotely. It is fully integrated with various TMS/LMS systems, including GDC, Arts Alliance Media’s Screenwriter and Cinema ACE.

“DCU’s goal is to ensure content gets on screen securely and in a timely manner, while also supporting the operational efficiency and to drive cost savings for DCU’s exhibition and distribution partners,” said Ronnie Ycong, Executive Vice President & GM Americas, Digital Cinema United.

“DCU is a trusted and valued Fathom Events partner,” said Lynne Schmidt, Senior Vice President of Operations & Strategic Partnerships, Fathom Events. “Before selecting DCU as a preferred partner for our DCP deliveries, we did a thorough search and found DCU to have the most cost-effective, flexible and reliable service domestically.”

In addition to Fathom Events, DCU provides DCP production and delivery services for over 700 distributors, content owners, filmmakers, event cinema and advertising providers globally, including the major Hollywood studios, Greenwich Entertainment, Iconic Events, The Avenue Entertainment, Samuel Goldwyn, Abramorama and Entertainment Studios.