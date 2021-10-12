DCU Taps Ronnie Ycong to Lead Americas Operation, Adds Premiere Cinemas & Epic Theatres to DCU Connect Network

Ronnie Ycong (Image Courtesy of Digital Cinema United)

Digital Cinema United (DCU), a global technical content services company that specializes in Digital Cinema Package (DCP) production and delivery services, has added Premiere Cinemas and Epic Theatres to its DCU Connect network. The company has also hired Ronnie Ycong to lead DCU’s North America and Latin America region as Executive Vice President and General Manager – Americas. Both announcements were made on Monday (Oct. 11).

In his new position, Ycong will manage DCU’s U.S. offices and oversee sales and operations for the company’s three business services in the Americas: Theatrical Distribution, Digital Platforms and Home Entertainment. He will also lead the expansion of the company’s DCU Connect platform into the Americas.

“Bringing someone onboard with Ronnie’s theatrical experience at this pivotal time was hugely important for our company,” said Alan Christensen, CEO, DCU, in a statement. “Since joining DCU, he has quickly contributed to the overall strategy and long-term growth of our global business.”

Before joining DCU, Ycong was the principal of CineMarketing Consulting Group, where he consulted for theatrical exhibitors and distributors. A 29-year veteran of the theatrical industry, he was previously Executive Vice President of Exhibitor Relations and Operations at Spotlight Cinema Networks, where he managed content distribution operations and exhibitor partnerships. In that role, he developed and helped launch Spotlight’s event cinema business, CineLife Entertainment. He has also served in roles at Screenvision Media, Mann Theatres, Fandango and National Cinema Network now National CineMedia).

Based on technology that was originally launched in Europe, DCU Connect is a cloud-based content delivery platform that’s used to send feature and trailer DCPs to movie theaters. With the addition of Premiere Cinemas and Epic Theatres, DCU Connect has now been installed at nearly 2,000 sites in the U.S., Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Caribbean.

“I’m excited to join DCU and having Premiere Cinemas and Epic Theatres a part of our growing DCU Connect network,” added Ycong. “They are top-notch exhibitors that expands our DCU Connect network to additional U.S. cities across Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and New Mexico.”