Digital Cinema United (DCU) Announces U.S. Launch of Cloud-Based Cinema Content Delivery Platform DCU Connect

Digital Cinema United (DCU) has launched its cloud-based DCU Connect platform, which supports content delivery for film distributors and theatrical exhibitors, into the U.S. market.

Downloading the DCU Connect software takes less than 25 minutes per location, and can be done remotely or on-site. Once the software is installed, theater personnel can use the DCU Connect download application to request, monitor delivery status, and ingest feature and trailer digital cinema packages (DCPs), as well as preshow advertising content.

Based on the technology SHARC, the platform has been in development since 2015 to tackle the high cost of physical and satellite delivery of such content. Today, nearly 1,800 theaters and over 10,000 screens globally are installed with the SHARC technology.

“It’s always been DCU’s objective to streamline distribution and last mile services by offering an integrated digital delivery platform to the global theatrical marketplace and create better value for our film distribution and exhibition partners,” Digital Cinema United’s CEO Alan Christensen said in a press release.

“As a technology company, it was important for us to partner with a company that has global reach and industry know-how to support the successful rollout of the platform. Digital Cinema United checked those boxes for us,” SHARC’s Chief Technology Officer Thomas Ramin added. “We’re very excited to support the expansion of DCU Connect, which will rapidly grow the footprint of our combined global network.”