Digital Light Sources Signs Agreement with Positron to Offer Voyager Vr Motion Chairs to US Cinemas

Digital Light Sources (DLS) and Positron have announced an agreement for DLS to market and sell the patented Voyager VR chairs to US cinemas.

“DLS is very excited to work with Positron to bring this multi-sensory VR experience of a lifetime that combines creativity and drama of cinematic storytelling right to the movie theatre lobbies,” said Sami Haddad, the president of DLS. “Designed to exhibit premium VR films and fully immerse audiences with motion, haptics, and scent, the Voyager VR chairs are easy to manage and require minimal operation and have a proven ROI for exhibitors via Revenue Share or Lease / Purchase options.”

“Positron is truly excited to partner with DLS, as they bring a proven cinema market experience and network that is ready to introduce immersive VR technology to movie theaters.” said Jeffrey Travis, the founder and chief executive officer of Positron. “Positron XR Cinemas are becoming audience-favorites at museums, exhibitions, cinemas and entertainment spaces worldwide.”