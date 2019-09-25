Dolby Atmos Hits 2,000 Screens with Jinyi Cinemas’ Jiaxing Site

PRESS RELEASE

Beijing, September 25, 2019 – Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) and Guangzhou Jinyi Media Corporation Ltd. (Jinyi, 002905.SZ), owner of Jinyi Cinemas, one of the largest cinema circuits in China, today announced the opening of the 2,000th Dolby Atmos® cinema screen in China at Jinyi Cinemas Jiaxing site. As of September 2019, Jinyi has established its presence in more than 60 cities across China, such as Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Shenzhen, Suzhou, and Wuhan, with more than 170 self-owned cinemas, in which 88 screens are equipped with Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos has become the largest premium format in China by screen count, according to the latest statistics from EntGroup Inc.

“Dolby is a valuable and trusted partner to Jinyi as we strive to upgrade our offerings and meet moviegoers’ growing demand for quality and experience,” said Leo Li, CEO, Guangzhou Jinyi Media Corporation Ltd. “The world-leading innovations from Dolby have allowed Jinyi to offer the best-of-breed immersive experience to our patrons. We look forward to bringing the premium listening experience with Dolby Atmos to more consumers across the country.”

A leap forward from surround sound, Dolby Atmos transports you into the story with moving audio that fills the cinema and flows all around you — even overhead — to deliver the premier sound in entertainment. You’ll feel like you’re inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of the 2,000th Dolby Atmos screen in China with one of our key partners, Jinyi Cinemas,” said Michael Archer, Vice President, Worldwide Cinema Sales, Dolby Laboratories. “This marks a significant milestone in our Dolby Atmos cinema business as we expand our global footprint with robust and innovative product offerings designed to enable a spectacular cinema experience while helping exhibitors’ save costs and space.”

Jinyi Cinemas Jiaxing Site is located in the west section of Jiangnan Mall, a one-stop shopping paradise integrating shopping, leisure, dining, entertainment, and commerce. The cinema was opened in 2006 and has witnessed the growth of the cinema industry over the past 13 years. This year, the site has undergone a thorough revamp. The new Dolby Atmos screen at the site delivers a compelling Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience by using the Dolby Integrated Media Server IMS3000 together with three Dolby Multichannel Amplifiers and the SLS Cinema Series Speaker System.

The Dolby IMS3000 is an innovative imaging server and audio processor in one, delivering reliability and enabling exhibitors to show movies with superior sound. The Dolby Multichannel Amplifier boasts its advanced, high-density design that can replace up to 16 stereo amplifiers, using less space and producing less heat, to lower exhibitors’ overall costs. With superior dynamic range, and ultra-clear high frequency, the SLS Cinema Series Speaker System delivers exceptionally clear and powerful audio experiences to every seat in the house.

Since Dolby Atmos debuted in the cinema industry in 2012, more than 5,000 Dolby Atmos screens have been installed or committed globally, including 2,000 installed in China. Worldwide, over 200 mixing facilities have Dolby Atmos capability and more than 1,400 movies are released or announced to be released with Dolby Atmos.