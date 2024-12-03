Donald McGarva Appointed as CinemaNext CEO

Photo courtesy CinemaNext

Cinema exhibition services company CinemaNext has announced the appointment of Donald McGarva as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

McGarva brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the entertainment, technology, and B2B sectors. In his new role, McGarva will spearhead the next phase of CinemaNext’s strategic plan, accelerating economic growth and providing cinemas with technology solutions and services, including digital projection and sound equipment, energy-saving automation solutions, CinemaNext TMS, turnkey premium cinema concepts, cinema seating and outfitting, and an online shop tailored for exhibitors’ spares and consumables needs.

“I am excited to join CinemaNext at such a pivotal moment in its evolution,” said McGarva. “The company’s strong reputation for excellence, its global reach, and commitment to innovation in cinema technology make it an exciting time to be part of the CinemaNext family. As the cinema industry continues to evolve, I see tremendous potential to drive further growth by continuing to deliver first-rate services and developing cutting-edge solutions that enhance the moviegoing experience for audiences and provide measurable business value for exhibitors.”