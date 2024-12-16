Dreamscape Productions and OPS Consulting Launch Presale Ticket Voucher Promotion for ROUND THE DECAY

Courtesy of Dreamscape Productions

Dreamscape Productions, in partnership with OPS Consulting, has unveiled a presale ticket voucher promotional campaign for Round the Decay, slated for theatrical release on January 31st, 2025. The campaign is spearheaded by Sean Ward of Dreamscape Productions and Art Seago of OPS Consulting and aims to leverage the star power and digital influence of the film’s cast to drive early interest and ticket sales before Round the Decay is even booked by theaters.

Starting December 16th, the film’s stars, Rachel Pizzolato, Roger Clark, and Damian Maffei, will begin reaching out to their combined 4+ million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to promote Ticket Voucher Codes, which fans can pre-purchase through Dreamscape’s website. These codes, valid on Atom Tickets, guarantee access to the film once it is officially released. Fans can pre-purchase ticket voucher codes directly through Dreamscape’s website to be used on the Atom Tickets platform. These vouchers can be redeemed for a ticket to the film once it’s officially released.

Exhibitors interested in booking the film will have exclusive access to presale data broken down by zip code, providing an accurate measure of audience interest in each area, allowing exhibitors to make informed booking decisions. The R-rated horror title Round the Decay follows a young woman who returns to the site of her broken engagement, a sleepy tourist town with an all-consuming secret.