Drive-In Theatre Owners Launch New Website AuthenticDriveIns.com

Image courtesy: United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association (UDITOA)

The United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association (UDITOA) have unveiled their new website AuthenticDriveIns.com, allowing moviegoers to locate authentic drive-ins near them, find showtimes, as well as the latest drive-in theatre news.

More than 300 drive-in theatres across the U.S. combine the nostalgic outdoor moviegoing experience with modern state-of-the-art projection and sound technology, including bright digital projection, FM digital stereo, and some of the largest screens in the country.

“Drive-in theatre owners want moviegoers to experience the authentic drive-in theatre experience, and have created a set of standards for authentic drive-in theatres,” UDITOA President John Vincent said in a press release. “All authentic drive-ins meet a set of projection, sound, and building standards and are dedicated to preserving the tradition of the authentic drive-in theatre for generations to come.”

“Our new website… and social media platforms will give drive-in fans access to the latest drive-in news,” Authentic Drive-In website director Mike Kerz added in the same press release. “Watch for event announcements including celebrity guest appearances, concerts, horror film fests, screenings of classic movies, and more at our authentic drive-in theatres across the country.”