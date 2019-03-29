Dumbo Earns $2.6M from Thursday Night Shows; Us Poised to Cross $100M on Friday

Friday Update: Disney reports today that Dumbo took flight with an estimated $2.6 million start from Thursday night’s first shows on the domestic side. For comparison purposes, that registers:

13 percent behind How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ($3.0 million)

24 percent ahead of The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part ($2.1 million)

100 percent ahead of A Wrinkle In Time ($1.3 million)

38 percent behind The Jungle Book (2016) ($4.2 million)

13 percent ahead of Cinderella (2015) ($2.3 million)

30 percent ahead of Oz the Great and Powerful ($2.0 million)

Given the usual caveats about how very few Thursday starts are created equal, there won’t be much more insight about how the weekend is expected to play out until Saturday morning reveals Friday’s overall estimates. Our pre-weekend forecast can be read here.

Meanwhile, sources report that Us added $4.5 million yesterday, giving it an updated domestic cume of $94.7 million through just seven days of play. The film is expected to generate a strong sophomore weekend performance with no new direct competition in the market.

More updates to follow throughout the weekend.