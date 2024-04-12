Dwayne Johnson Honored With the NATO Spirit of the Industry Award at CinemaCon 2024

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 11: Dwayne Johnson speaks onstage during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 11, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Global superstar Dwayne Johnson received this year’s NATO Spirit of the Industry Award today at CinemaCon, announced Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, being held April 8-11, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Johnson was presented with this special honor at The Walt Disney Studios presentation taking place on the afternoon of Thursday, April 11, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“No one exemplifies a commitment to the theatrical experience more than Dwayne Johnson,” noted Neuhauser. “He has attended CinemaCon more than any other creative person, which speaks volumes when it comes to his support of the global exhibition community, and we are thrilled he is here today to accept the Spirit of the Industry Award.”

Johnson can be heard later this year in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Moana 2, releasing in theaters on November 27, 2024. Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr., co-directed by Jason Hand and produced by Yvett Merino and Christina Chen, Moana 2 features music by GRAMMY® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, GRAMMY ® nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time GRAMMY ® winner Mark Mancina.

Johnson’s blockbuster film career began over two decades ago when he transitioned from a successful World Wrestling Entertainment career to appear in the 2001 blockbuster release The Mummy Returns, which led to his first starring role in The Scorpion King the following year. Since then, he has gone on to star in a string of box office hits including Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, DC League of Super-Pets, Moana, Hercules, Central Intelligence, Race to Witch Mountain, Get Smart, The Game Plan, San Andreas, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and The Fast and Furious franchise, which includes Hobbs & Shaw.

Beyond his blockbuster success on the big screen, Johnson has ventured into many business endeavors. He is the founder and CEO of Seven Bucks Companies, a multi-platform production company that creates content for television, film and digital media. Additionally, Johnson co-founded Teremana Tequila, launched a men’s grooming line Papatui and ventured into the world of athletics, where he is co-owner of the United Football League (UFL).

With over half a billion social media followers, Johnson remains the most followed man in the country, and his authentic spirit and relationship with his audiences and fans are deeply celebrated through his platform.