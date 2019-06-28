Early Weekend Report: Annabelle Comes Home Grabs $10.8M 2-Day Start; Yesterday Opens Well at $1.25M Thursday Night

Friday Report: Warner Bros. and New Line’s Annabelle Comes Home added $3.635 million on Thursday after its $7.19 million opening day Wednesday, giving the horror franchise sequel a two-day domestic haul of $10.822 million going into the weekend. Comparisons are limited at this point given the mid-week opening, fan following, and proximity to next week’s holiday corridor, but the film currently stands 22 percent behind the two-day pace of last year’s The First Purge, which also opened on a Wednesday (although it was the Fourth of July).

Meanwhile, Yesterday bowed last night to an estimated $1.25 million from shows beginning at 7pm in 2,200 locations. That’s not far off from the $1.75 million earned by Rocketman‘s Thursday night shows last month (which excluded $580K in Fandango preview earnings from a previous night).

More updates to follow throughout the weekend as Toy Story 4 is again expected to reign atop the box office.