ECCO Cine Supply and Service GMBH and D-BOX Renew Resale and Distribution Agreement

PRESS RELEASE

MONTREAL, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) (“D-BOX”), the pioneer and world leader in immersive motion entertainment experiences, is pleased to renew their resale and distribution agreement with ECCO Cine Supply and Service GMBH, a leading providers of cinema technology services.

Since 2014, ECCO has provided a host of innovative technology solutions to exhibitors and theatre owners in Germany and Europe. Their wide range of service and support solutions have played a major role in attracting more and more moviegoers in Germany and Europe who are looking for a unique premium experience.

Under the new two-year agreement, ECCO has been granted the rights to resell and distribute D-BOX motion systems to exhibitors in Europe. As a longstanding partner in sales, installation and technical support for D-BOX products, ECCO has an in-depth understanding of the unique immersive motion technology and the advantages it brings to exhibitors and moviegoers.

“As one of the top service providers in the industry for cinematic technology, ECCO’s impressive track record and contribution to box office success across Germany and Europe is second to none,” said Claude Mc Master, President & CEO of D-BOX. “We are happy to renew this agreement as we continue to make our innovative motion seating technology an essential part of the movie-going experience around the world.”

“The global success of D-BOX and the reputation they’ve earned is something we’re very proud to be associated with,” says Thomas Rüttgers, managing director at ECCO Cine Supply and Service GMBH. “We are eager to build on our on-going partnership and can’t wait to show even more exhibitors the tremendous effect this unparalleled immersive technology will have on their box office.”

To date, Ecco has already completed more than 100 D-BOX screens in Germany with installations in the regions outlined in the original agreement.