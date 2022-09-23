Michigan’s Emagine Birmingham 8 Theatre Transforms Into Haunted House for October

Image: Emagine Entertainment

Emagine Entertainment will convert their Birmingham, Michigan cinema location into a haunted attraction called ‘Ghosts on the Balcony’ for the month of October.

No movies will be shown for that entire month. Instead, the entire complex at 211 S Old Woodward Ave. will become a one-hour Victorian era-themed haunted walkthrough experience. From October 1 through 31, each individual auditorium will have a different scary theme, staffed by professional actors.

The haunted attraction chronicles the experience of theatre proprietor Mr. Baldwin, an old caretaker who has worked in there for more than 50 years, and a harrowing tale of murder and the mayhem that followed.

The adult experience, for those ages 13+, will cost $30 and lasts approximately 60 minutes. It’s available Sundays to Thursdays from 7-10 PM, plus Fridays and Saturdays from 7 PM to 1 AM. Tickets are available here.

The family-friendly experience, for those ages 5-12, will cost $20 and lasts approximately 30 minutes and is available Fridays to Sundays from 2-5 PM. Tickets are available here.

Emagine Entertainment ranked #9 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 342 screens at 28 locations.