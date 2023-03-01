Emagine Entertainment Introduces Dementia Friendly Screenings

Courtesy of Emagine

Emagine Entertainment, in partnership with Dementia Friendly Saline, has proudly introduced Dementia Friendly Films, beginning March 8th. Dementia friendly screenings include classic movies and musicals presented in a unique setting with softer sound and ambient lighting for the comfort of people living with Dementia as well as their caregivers and friends. Guests are able to interact with the presentation and are encouraged to talk back, clap, tap their feet, sway, sing along, get up, and dance. Dementia friendly screenings will take place once a month at Emagine Saline located in Saline, MI.

Emagine has partnered with Dementia Friendly Saline to provide guests with a special door to door experience guided by a team of Dementia friendly ‘Purple Angels’. These staff members and volunteers will act as guides to greet guests curbside and escort them to a welcome table and then to their designated auditorium. They will provide assistance with seating, restrooms, and will also guide guests to a special designated quiet space for guests if needed. As part of the screenings, guests will receive a souvenir booklet, a goodie bag, and door prizes at each screening event.

Guests are encouraged to arrive 45 minutes in advance of the show to participate in a pre-show mingling event which will include a light buffet of finger foods and a fun discussion about the movie. The spring lineup of films includes A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (March 8th), Singing in the Rain (April 12th), and An American in Paris (May 10th). Tickets for Dementia friendly screening events are $5 each and are available only through Dementia Friendly Saline.

“I am very excited about this program and the partnership with Emagine to create these special movie screenings,” said Jim Mangi, the chair of Dementia Friendly Saline. “This is the type of community engagement we are looking for so people in our community living with dementia can be a part of, not apart from our community. These will be marvelous events and lift the spirits of all who attend.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Dementia Friendly Saline to offer our guests this one-of-a-kind movie-going experience,” shared Anthony LaVerde, the chief executive officer of Emagine Entertainment. “We look forward to offering a nostalgic experience with these wonderful classic movies and musicals in a sensitive and comfortable setting for our guests and their families living with dementia.”