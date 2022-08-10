Emagine Entertainment Partners for Haunted Theater Attraction

Emagine Entertainment has announced a new partnership with live event production company Bluewater to create a live haunted theater experience. Ghosts on the Balcony will launch October 1st, exclusively at The Birmingham 8 powered by Emagine in Birmingham, Michigan.

Long rumored to be haunted, The Birmingham 8 was constructed in 1927 as a playhouse prior to its remodel as a movie theater in the 1980s. Guests have reported encounters with apparitions, heard sounds of disembodied voices and footsteps, as well as other unexplained paranormal activity such as lights flickering, doors opening and closing by themselves, and objects moved by an unseen entity. Employees working at the old theater late at night additionally reported feeling a strange presence, experiencing unexplained feelings of paranoia and fear in certain areas of the building. The history of the historic building creates a perfect setting for the new experience. The theater will not show movies during the month of October and will be completely transformed back to the Victorian era for this immersive haunted attraction. The haunt is designed by Bluewater’s professional set designers, who will transform 11 different areas of the theater, including spaces never before seen by the public. Each area will be uniquely themed and staffed by professional actors trained in the art of terror.

The haunted attraction chronicles the experience of proprietor Mr. Baldwin, an old caretaker who worked in the theatre for over 50 years, and a harrowing tale of murder and the mayhem that followed. Ghosts on the Balcony runs daily October 1st thru 30th and also features a weekend family friendly haunt for ages 5-12. Guests will have the ability to purchase food and beverages from the concession stand along with adult beverages at various stops throughout the experience. Guests are also invited to an after party at the Emagine Palladium, which is just a short walk away, to enjoy crafted brews and spirits, food, and dancing.

“We are very excited to continue to innovate and bring this brand-new experience to our guests,” said Anthony LaVerde, chief executive officer of Emagine Entertainment. “Along with Bluewater, we are designing what we believe to be the best haunted experience in Metro Detroit. We are sparing no expense to create a fully immersive experience that will delight and terrify all who dare to enter.”

“The history of this building and the vision of the Emagine team to create such a memorable experience, is the perfect canvas for our team to create a haunted destination that will play with your mind and have you seeing things that may or may not be there,” said Scott Schoeneberger, managing partner of Bluewater. “We’re excited at the potential for future seasonal experiences in this space as well.”

To learn more visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com