Emagine Entertainment to Host Juneteenth Film Festival with Proceeds Benefiting UNCF

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Emagine Entertainment has announced a Juneteenth Film Festival to benefit the UNCF (United Negro College Fund). The festival takes place over the entire month of June with different films showing each week. Tickets are $5.00, with all net ticket proceeds going to the UNCF. The Juneteenth Film Festival will feature films that honor black actors/actresses, writers, directors, and filmmakers as well as showcasing films that present compelling moral stories and educate on racism and black history. The mission of UNCF is to create a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education that prepares them for rich intellectual lives, competitive and fulfilling careers, engaged citizenship and service to our nation.

“Our month-long film festival allows us to work closely with UNCF to support their efforts in guiding African American youth to a better future in education and community involvement,” stated Paul Glantz, chairman of Emagine Entertainment.

“Our partnership with Emagine for the annual Juneteenth Film Festival helps to ensure that more African American students are college-ready, continue their college education and persist to graduation so as to following their dreams and become successful,” stated UNCF Area Development Director, Patrice Neal. “This event has such a great impact on the lives of these talented deserving students of color in Michigan, Illinois and around the country and we are forever grateful for Emagine’s support.”

For the complete list of movies, showtimes, and locations for the Juneteenth Film Festival, please visit: https://www.emagine-entertainment.com/juneteenth-film-festival/