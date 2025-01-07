Emagine Theatres Launches Health and Wellness Series with Live Well Lead Well

Courtesy of Emagine

The co-founders of holistic wellness company Live Well Lead Well, Melissa Coulier and Melanie Samuels, will host “Elevate Your Well-Being” seminars exclusively at Emagine Palladium in Birmingham, Michigan on Wednesday, February 19th and Wednesday, March 26th from 5:30pm-7:30pm.

These events focusing on empowering females through health and mindfulness, will take a holistic approach to wellness, equipping audience members with practical tools and insights to lead with clarity, purpose, and resilience. Through a seminar and interactive Q&A, audience members will uncover strategies to balance the demands of leadership while prioritizing their mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Tickets for each event are $50 and are sold individually via www.emagine-entertainment.com, at the Emagine Palladium box office, or on the Emagine App.

“Melissa and I are on a mission to revolutionize health through holistic wellness and empowering women with lifestyle changes that will help them accomplish this”, said Melanie Samuels, the co-founder of Live Well Lead Well.

“Recently my husband, Dave Coulier was diagnosed with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. This journey has been intense, and as his caregiver, I realize my background in holistic wellness has allowed me to help him navigate his cancer diagnosis with more ease by implementing the pillars of the Live Well Lead Well lifestyle. By hosting this series, we hope to be able to help others navigate their wellbeing by providing lifestyle support and wellness strategies”, added Melissa Coulier, co-founder of Live Well Lead Well.