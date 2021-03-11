Emagine to Reopen Former AMC Woodhaven Theater in Michigan This Spring

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Michigan-based exhibitor Emagine Entertainment will reopen the former AMC Woodhaven movie theater in the late spring, the company announced Thursday (March 11). Emagine franchisee Jon Goldstein originally opened Emagine Woodhaven in 2009 before selling it to AMC in 2017.

“We are thrilled to have this location back in the Emagine Family.” said Goldstein in a statement. He added, “We think this is a great market and allows us to bring big Hollywood movies and some unique content the community.”

The 10-screen luxury theater is equipped with 100% digital projection technology and features digital 3-D capabilities. The auditoriums additionally include wall-to-wall screens, digital sound, high backed rockers and 46” row spacing. In addition to its full-service concession stand, the theater also boasts a full-service bar with hand-crafted cocktails, wine and beer.

“We are really happy to have Emagine Woodhaven back in our portfolio of theatres,”said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. “We have missed serving Woodhaven and the surrounding Downriver communities, so when this property became available, we jumped on the opportunity.”

Paul Glantz, chairman of Emagine Entertainment, added, “Jon is a wonderful operator, and we support his vision for Emagine Woodhaven. The community will be well served by this exceptional theatre.”

Emagine Woodhaven is located at 21720 Allen Rd, Woodhaven, MI 48183, between West Road and King Road.