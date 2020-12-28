Wonder Woman 1984 Stands at $85.4M Worldwide Through Christmas Weekend

Photo Credits: Matthew Jensen & Warner Bros. ("Wonder Woman 1984")

Wonder Woman 1984 finished the Christmas weekend with a global box office haul of $85.4 million, including a cumulative $68.7 million from 40 overseas markets. Warner Bros. is reporting that IMAX screenings have contributed 10 percent of the film’s overall international grosses to date.

The superhero sequel opened across 32 overseas markets on December 16, earning $38.2 million from 31,777 screens a week ahead of its debut in North America. Domestically, the film opened on December 25 with a day-and-date simultaneous release in cinemas and HBO Max and commanded the largest post-pandemic theatrical opening weekend to date.

The film’s availability in key overseas markets, particularly across Europe, has been impacted as cinemas around the world continue to grapple with strict operating restrictions due to the latest surge in Covid-19 cases. Cinemas across France, Germany, and Italy will remain closed through at least the first week of January.

Wonder Woman 1984 has only been able to open in two major European markets, Spain and the United Kingdom, both of which currently operating at reduced capacity. Cinemas were closed nationwide in the United Kingdom on Christmas Day, with many top tier locations closed indefinitely because of local government restrictions. The sequel has still been able to earn $1.8 million from available cinemas in the U.K., while Spain has fared slightly better with a $2.4 million take.

As a result, Wonder Woman 1984 has earned the bulk of its earnings in its first two weeks of release in the Asia Pacific region. China currently leads the film’s global tally with $24.2 million. Wonder Woman 1984 opened behind local production The Rescue last weekend before dropping off considerably in its sophomore frame. The sequel finished its first hold-over weekend in China in sixth place behind local productions Shock Wave 2, Dream of Eternity, The Rescue, and I Remember, as well as Disney Pixar’s Soul, which was made available to Chinese cinemas despite being a streaming-exclusive title in the United States.

Other top overseas markets for Wonder Woman 1984 include Taiwan with $6.5 million, Australia with $4.3 million, Japan with $3.1 million, and South Korea with $2.5 million. Notably, these are all markets where cinemas have returned to a semblance of normalcy in relation to their respective countries’ handling of the virus.

Wonder Woman 1984 is seeing a slow start in Latin America, however, with only around half of the locations in the region’s two biggest markets––Mexico and Brazil––open and operating at reduced capacity. The title has nevertheless earned $2.9 million in Brazil and $2.8 million in Mexico.

Next weekend’s overseas performance will provide crucial insights for industry analysts to gauge the impact, if any, of piracy stemming from the title’s HBO Max release in North America.