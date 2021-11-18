Marvel’s Eternals Crosses $300M Global Mark

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals crossed the $300M mark globally on Wednesday, making it the fourth Disney title and ninth MPA title to cross the threshold this year.

On Wednesday, Eternals grossed $5.5M worldwide, with $1.6M of that total coming from North America and $3.9M coming from international territories. To date, the MCU Phase 4 title has $123.6M domestic and $176.4M overseas for a grand total of $300M global.

Eternals’ highest-grossing overseas market to date is Korea, where the film has taken in $22.9M. That’s followed by the U.K. ($15.4M), France ($12.2M), Mexico ($11.7M), Brazil ($9.1M), Australia ($8.2M), Italy ($7.9M), Japan ($7.5M), Germany ($7.1M), Taiwan ($6.9M), Russia ($6.3M), Spain ($5.9M) and Hong Kong ($5.7M). The film has yet to open in China.

Eternals is currently the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2021 to date in North America, just ahead of Free Guy ($121.58M) and behind No Time to Die ($151.21M). Worldwide, it stands at No. 11 between A Quiet Place Part II ($297.71M) and Free Guy ($331.37M).