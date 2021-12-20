Event Cinema Association Welcomes Two New Board Members

Mathe (l) and Correia; image courtesy the ECA

The Event Cinema Association (ECA), the trade body representing exhibitors, distributors, and vendors who work in the event cinema/alternative programming space, has announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Katrin Mathe, international event cinema manager for Kinepolis; and Laura Correia, AVP film and event cinema for National Amusements.

With the appointment of Mathe and Correia, the ECA’s Board of Directors is proud to have achieved gender balance—something that, said the ECA in a statement, is “rare amongst similar industry bodies but also clearly solidifies the growth and strength of the organisation’s relationship with exhibition and its commitment to taking a more global role with respect to the event cinema sector.”

Said Grainne Peat, managing director of the ECA since 2018: