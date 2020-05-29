Survey: 83 Percent Plan to Visit Cinema within 12 Weeks of Reopening

Australia and New Zealand’s largest cinema exhibition chain, Event Cinemas, released a survey Friday showing 83 percent of respondents plan to go to the movies within 12 weeks of reopening.

94 percent of respondents said they plan to attend the cinema either as often or more often than before.

The survey also found cinema is the activity respondents were most likely to do once public spaces reopen, ahead of meeting friends, shopping, and restaurants.

The survey interviewed more than 20,000 people members of Australian cinema loyalty program Cinebuzz, which may skew the results towards the self-selecting demographic of cinema attendees.

Similar domestic surveys for the U.S. market have been conducted in recent weeks, including from National CineMedia (NCM) and from Atom Tickets, though these polls may also be skewed towards the self-selecting demographic of cinema attendees.

“Our research tells us that there is an overwhelming, pent up demand for people to return to cinemas,” Event Cinemas’ Director of Entertainment Australia Luke Mackey said in a press release.

“While we are yet to confirm a date, we will reopen our doors in conjunction with government directions and when new films are available. This research shows movie-goers will be returning in full force to immerse in entertainment and relish in the longstanding thrill of watching a movie on the big screen with world-class sound – an experience that cannot be replicated.”