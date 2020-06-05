EVO Entertainment Group Acquires Former Sky Cinemas Multiplex in Dripping Springs, Texas, Plans for July 1 Reopening

Austin-based independent exhibitor EVO Entertainment Group has assumed operation of the former Sky Cinemas theater at Belterra Village in Dripping Springs, Texas, the company announced Friday (June 5).

Slated to reopen on Wednesday, July 1 in alignment with city and state mandates designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 14-screen theater will immediately rebrand as EVO Cinemas. The chain will invest $1 million over the next 12 months to upgrade the venue with offerings including dine-in, expansion of the theater’s existing kitchen into a “signature scratch kitchen” and the addition of EVO’s craft cocktail and beer programming. The theater will also feature expanded live music and community events.

“Dripping Springs is such a beautiful community that we’re thrilled to join,” said EVO Entertainment Group CEO Mitch Roberts in a statement. “We look forward to expanding the cinematic experience that Sky Cinemas has built here and bringing the EVO experience to Dripping Springs.”

The expansion into Dripping Springs brings EVO’s footprint to 71 screens across central Texas and represents a six-fold growth for the chain since it launched in November 2014.