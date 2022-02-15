EVO Entertainment to Open Cinema & Entertainment Center in Virginia’s Hampton Roads Region

Courtesy of EVO Entertainment Group

Texas-based exhibitor EVO Entertainment Group will open a new cinema/entertainment center in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, the company announced Tuesday (February 15). Construction on the 50,000 square foot venue is already underway, with an opening expected in April 2022.

Upon completion, the new eight-screen dine-in cinema will become EVO’s first venue in the state of Virginia and the first of its flagship EVO Entertainment-branded venues to open outside of Texas. The “multi-tainment” venue will feature push-button service and recliner seating in its eight auditoriums, as well as a nine-lane bowling alley, video arcade, restaurant and bar and private event space.

Dubbed EVO Entertainment Hampton, the new venue will be situated within Peninsula Town Center on the site of the former Studio Move Grill and is expected to employ over 75 peopple. The location is in close proximity to the Hampton Coliseum, the Hampton Roads Convention Center and other popular retail and entertainment establishments.

“We could not be any more excited to bring our brand of the entertainment experience to Hampton,” said EVO founder & CEO Mitch Roberts. “We’ve spent a lot of time here and have fallen in love with the history and charm of this vibrant, diverse & family-focused community.”

EVO Entertainment Hampton will bring EVO’s national footprint to 18 venues, 163 screens, 129 bowling lanes and over 45,000 combined square feet of gaming and attractions across five states.