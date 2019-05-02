Fandango Offering Advance Screenings of Elton John Musical Rocketman on May 18

In advance of its May 31 release date in North America, Fandango is offering early access screenings of Paramount Pictures’ Elton John musical-fantasy Rocketman on May 18, the company announced on Thursday. The screenings will be offered to members of Fandango’s VIP rewards program at nearly 400 theaters across the U.S.

This is the third of multiple advance screenings Fandango has planned for 2019. They previously held advance screenings for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Shazam!

“We’re proud to team up with Paramount Pictures to host Early Access Screenings for Rocketman,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover in a statement. “Our first two Early Access Screenings generated great buzz for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Shazam! We think Fandango VIP members and fans will be delighted to have the opportunity to see this highly-anticipated Elton John musical fantasy two weeks before its release date.”

Participating theater chains include AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres, Arclight Cinemas/Pacific Theatres, Harkins Theatres and National Amusements. Tickets for the advance screenings, as well as for the film’s wide release on May 31, go on sale today on Fandango.

Rocketman stars Taron Egerton as Elton John alongside Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard. The film was directed by Dexter Fletcher.