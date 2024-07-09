Fandango to Offer $5 Off Wednesday Movies with Apple Pay

Courtesy of Fandango

Starting July 10th, Fandango will kick off a new program offering moviegoers $5 off any movie ticket purchase made on Wednesdays using Apple Pay. Just use Apple Pay and code ‘APPLEPAYWED’ on Wednesdays to receive $5 off an order – for any movie or showtime.

The new program launches ahead of the premiere of Apple Studios’ Fly Me to the Moon, in theaters July 12th from Sony Pictures Releasing. Movie enthusiasts can take advantage of this midweek deal to see some of 2024’s most anticipated blockbusters, many of which landed in the top 10 most anticipated movies of the summer in Fandango’s 2024 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study of more than 6,000 moviegoers.

The limited time offer does include a limited quantity of code redemptions that will be allowed for the promotion, which is available on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The promotion is one-time use only per email address for a one-time $5 discount per household while supplies last.