Fathom Entertainment Names Eric Becker Head of Communications

Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment has named Eric Becker as head of communications. Becker will report to Shannah Miller, the vice president of marketing and be responsible for overseeing all external communications activities for the company, including strategic media relations, corporate communications, and programming publicity campaigns.

A longtime Denver-area resident, Becker spent more than 18 years at Starz, and served as senior vice president of corporate communications. Subsequently, Becker ran his own solo PR consultancy, Becker PR, working primarily on behalf of media/entertainment and technology companies. After Starz, he also worked as a senior vice president at ICR, a strategic communication advisory firm.

A native of New York, Becker holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Northwestern University and a Juris Doctor from the Boston University School of Law.

“Fathom Entertainment is pleased to have Eric join our team at this transformational chapter in time for the company and while experiencing such great change for the industry-at-large,” said Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer of Fathom Entertainment. “Working closely with Shannah and her team, Eric’s many years of senior PR leadership, integrity, and experience and dedication to telling the story of the business of media and entertainment is a perfect fit for Fathom and the culture we have built at the company.”