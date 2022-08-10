Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Courtesy Fathom Events / Paramount Pictures

One of the most celebrated adventures from the Star Trek universe, Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan celebrates 40 years with a director’s cut on the big screen September 4th, 5th, & 8th.

On routine training maneuvers, Admiral James T. Kirk (William Shatner) seems resigned that this may be the last space mission of his career. But an adversary from the past has returned with a vengeance. Aided by his exiled band of genetic supermen, Khan (Ricardo Montalban) has raided Space Station Regula One, stolen the top-secret device called Project Genesis, wrested control of another Federation starship, and now schemes to set a most deadly trap for his old enemy Kirk. The anniversary screening also celebrates the franchise’s beloved Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura), who passed away on July 30th at age 89.

The event will be presented in select movie theaters around the country. For a complete list of theater locations and prices, visit the Fathom Events www.fathomevents.com

