Fathom Events and Warner Bros. to Present Peter Jackson’s THE LORD OF THE RINGS Trilogy in Theaters Nationwide this June

Fathom Events and Warner Bros. invite fans to experience one of cinema’s most iconic fantasy epics as The Lord Of The Rings trilogy returns to the big screen June 8th, 9th, and 10th. Each screening puts the spotlight on the remastered, extended editions of Peter Jackson’s adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels, kicking off with The Fellowship Of The Ring on June 8th, The Two Towers on June 9th, and The Return of the King on June 10th. The landmark franchise won a combined 17 Academy Awards, including Best Picture honors for The Return of the King and Best Director for Peter Jackson.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Extended Edition (Saturday, June 8th)

In the first part of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic masterpiece, The Lord of the Rings, a shy young hobbit named Frodo Baggins inherits a simple gold ring. He knows the ring has power, but not that he alone holds the secret to the survival—or enslavement—of the entire world. Now Frodo, accompanied by a wizard, an elf, a dwarf, two men and three loyal hobbit friends, must become the greatest hero the world has ever known to save the land and the people he loves. The extended edition adds 30 extra minutes to include more scenes from the novel and further fill out the story.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

Extended Edition (Sunday, June 9th)

In the second part of the Tolkien trilogy, Frodo Baggins and the other members of the Fellowship continue on their sacred quest to destroy the One Ring—but on separate paths. Their destinies lie at two towers—Orthanc Tower in Isengard and Sauron’s fortress at Barad-dur, deep within the dark lands of Mordor. The extended version adds 44 minutes of additional footage, including Faramir’s flashback to Boromir retaking Osgiliath and their father sending him to Rivendell.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return of the King

Extended Edition (Monday, June 10th)

The conclusion of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic masterpiece sees armies mass for a final battle that will decide the fate of the world—and powerful, ancient forces of Light and Dark compete to determine the outcome. Yet the sole hope for triumph over evil lies with a brave hobbit, Frodo, who, accompanied only by his loyal friend Sam and the hideous, wretched Gollum, ventures deep into the very dark heart of Mordor on his seemingly impossible quest to destroy the Ring of Power. The longest Lord of the Rings movie is made significantly longer for the extended cut adding 51 minutes of extra footage that provides greater context and settles unanswered questions, notably reinstating an important scene resolving the fate of a major character, the wizard Saruman.