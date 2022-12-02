GKIDS and Fathom Events to Release Japanese Anime ‘Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time’ in U.S. Cinemas December 6, 8, 11

Animation distributor GKIDS and event cinema company Fathom Events are partnering to release the hit Japanese film Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time to U.S. cinemas.

The three dates will be Tuesday, December 6; Thursday, December 8; and Sunday, December 11.

Tickets are on sale now at FathomEvents.com/events/EVANGELION and GKIDS.com/EVANGELION.

Released in Japan in 2021, this will be the first time the title has played in North American cinemas.

Based on the 1995 television show, this fourth and final installment of the Evangelion series follows 2007’s Evangelion:1.11 You Are (Not) Alone, 2009’s Evangelion:2.22 You Can (Not) Advance, and 2012’s Evangelion:3.33 You Can (Not) Redo.