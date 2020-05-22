Fathom Events Announces War Thriller The Outpost on July 2, First Release as Cinemas Return

As cinemas begin reopening, with months of lighter release schedules for major studio fare, event cinema seems poised to emerge as a reliable content distributor. Today, the largest event cinema distributor Fathom Events announced its first major release.

Military action thriller The Outpost will debut on roughly 500 screens Thursday, July 2, followed by a weeklong limited theatrical run beginning Friday, July 3.

Based on a nonfiction book by CNN The Lead anchor Jake Tapper, the R-rated film tells the true story of October 2009’s Battle of Kandesh in Afghanistan. The battle claimed eight American lives but about 150 Taliban lives.

The theatrical screenings will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and a special introduction from cast members.

A list of participating cinemas and ticket information is available here.

The screenplay was co-written by Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, who co-wrote The Fighter, The Finest Hours, and Patriots Day. The film is directed by Rod Lurie, best known for directing 2001’s The Last Castle with Robert Redford and Mark Ruffalo.

Read our May 1 article about Fathom Events’ planned release schedule, including an exclusive interview with CEO Ray Nutt, here.