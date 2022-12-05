Fathom Events Notches Highest Grossing Event in Company History with THE CHOSEN: Season Three: Episode 1 & 2 ($14.4M)

Image courtesy: Fathom Events

The Chosen – the multi-episode television drama based on the life of Jesus – has become the highest-grossing event in Fathom Events’ history, with $14.4 million at the domestic box office.

The first two episodes of season 3 premiered theatircally on Friday, November 18, and placed second in domestic box office revenue for that day. It placed third overall that weekend and was subsequently extended to run until Thursday, December 8.

The previous top grosser for Fathom Events was December 2021’s Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers ($13.3M).

“While we are unbelievably proud to see The Chosen become the highest-grossing event in our company’s history, we are equally excited to have added 400+ theater exhibitor affiliates, including international partners, to the Fathom Network to support this and future events,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said in a press release. “This success proves that event cinema is not just to fill gaps between blockbusters. It exists to provide premium content to audiences who will return to theaters to have the big screen experience.”