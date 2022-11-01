First Japanese Cinema with Flexound Augmented Audio to Open in December

Image courtesy: Flexound

Flexound Augmented Audio from Finland will open in 10 auditoriums of United Cinemas Theatre in Odaiba, Japan in December for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Flexound Augmented Audio provides personal immersive audio and natural vibration, which is especially welcome for people with hearing impairments.

Flexound has been in close collaboration with United Cinemas on multiple cinema projects in Japan, including FLEXOUND Pulse cinema sound, the world’s first fully loudspeaker-free cinema concept.

The technology is integrated into Premium Milano seats by Ferco Seating.

“In consumer research, 96% of moviegoers say that the FLEXOUND experience is either good or great. And they are also ready to recommend it to their friends and are willing to pay premium for the tickets,” Flexound CEO Isak Olevic said in a press release. “We offer a genuine competitive advantage against both home entertainment and ordinary cinemas.”

“We are very excited to cooperate with our Finnish friends and introduce Japan’s first theatre equipped with Flexound Augmented Audio,” United Cinemas President Akihito Watanabe said in the same press release. “The technology offers immersion like no other.”