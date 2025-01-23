Flagship Premium Cinemas Introduces FPX MovieLab Event Space

Courtesy of Flagship Premium Cinemas

Nestled within Flagship Premium Cinemas in Palmyra, Pennsylvania, FPX MovieLab event space offers a high-tech, private entertainment experience that combines the best of cinema, gaming, and streaming in an opulent and customizable setting.

Spearheaded by Flagship Cinemas president Paul Wenger, FPX MovieLab is designed to elevate the private entertainment experience. FPX MovieLab offers private rentals that cater to individuals, families, and groups looking for something beyond the traditional moviegoing experience. Guests can enjoy blockbuster films or personal favorites in a private, distraction-free environment. Console enthusiasts can connect their systems to play games on the big screen with surround sound. With in-room streaming capabilities, guests can also watch their favorite shows and movies through their own accounts, turning any event into a cinematic experience.

The 18-seat space is equipped with heated reclining chairs and chaise lounges, offering guests a VIP experience. Amenities include unlimited, self-serve popcorn, a private bathroom for convenience and exclusivity, and a wet bar area for guests to enjoy outside food and beverages, including alcohol.

While currently exclusive to Palmyra, Flagship Premium Cinemas plans to expand the MovieLab concept to additional locations, making this premium experience accessible to more audiences nationwide. To learn more or to book your own private event, visit FPXMovieLab.com.

“We wanted to create a space that celebrates the evolution of entertainment and provides an unforgettable experience for our guests,” said Flagship Cinemas president Paul Wenger. “FPX MovieLab represents our commitment to innovation while complementing what the rest of the industry is doing to engage modern audiences.”

“This isn’t just a theater space—it’s a platform for creativity,” Wenger added. “From video game tournaments to binge-watching parties, FPX MovieLab is designed to bring people together in unique and exciting ways.”

As Wenger explained, “The entertainment industry is evolving rapidly, and FPX MovieLab is our way of embracing that change. We’re thrilled to introduce a concept that enhances traditional movie-going while aligning with trends like gaming and streaming. This is just the beginning.”