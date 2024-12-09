Focus Features Releases Limited Edition NOSFERATU Sarcophagus Bed

Courtesy of Focus Features

Focus Features is inviting fans to have the best sleep of their life in the newly-announced Nosferatu sarcophagus bed. The full-size replica as featured in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is hand-crafted from premium materials including a wooden base with intricate carvings. The sarcophagus also features a distinctive interior with a custom-fit mattress and foam lid for easy opening at sundown.



The sarcophagus bed weighs 250 pounds, is sanded and hard-coated, and includes a numbered certificate of authenticity. Including the lid and base, the bed measures 97.75” in length, 36” wide, and is 46.5” high. The retail price is $20,000. Beds are made to order and on a limited run. For more information, please visit: bit.ly/NosferatuBed.



Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu arrives from Focus Features on December 25th. Nosferatu marks an ongoing collaboration between Focus Features and the director, following the 2022 release of the viking epic The Northman ($34.2M domestic/$69.6M global). The film also reunites Eggers with veteran producer Chris Columbus who was an executive producer on Eggers’ The Witch ($25.1M domestic/$40.4M global) and The Lighthouse ($10.8M domestic/$18.1M global).